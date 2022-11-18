Intesa Sanpaolo repays around 13 bln euros in TLTRO III funds















MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Friday it had repaid around 13 billion euros ($13.48 billion) in ECB's Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) III funds.

The European Central Bank has given banks an incentive to get rid of those loans by taking away a rate subsidy last month. It was its first move to mop up cash from the banking system and the first step towards unwinding its massive bond purchases.

The early repayment leaves Intesa with 102 billion euros in outstanding TLTRO funds, the bank said in a statement published on its website.

($1 = 0.9646 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by Agnieszka Flak











