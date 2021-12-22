Intrum, Prelios hired for $3.5 bln Italian bad loan securitisation

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Debt servicing firms Intrum Italy (INTRUM.ST) and Prelios Credit Solutions said on Wednesday they had been appointed special servicers for the securitisation of a 3.1 billion euro ($3.5 billion) non-performing loan portfolio.

The loans are held by Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and BPER Banca (EMII.MI) and 55% of the portfolio consists of mortgages, the statement said, adding Intrum Italy would be special servicer for 2 billion euros of the loans and Prelios for the remaining 1.1 billion.

A tranche of the securitisation worth 460 million euros is eligible for the so-called GACS guarantee scheme Rome introduced in 2016 to help Italian lenders tackle problem assets.

Luigi Aiello, Prelios General Manager Corporate & Business Development, said in the statement the GACS scheme was the "best instrument to manage soured loan portfolios," hoping for the measure to be further extended.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Mark Potter

