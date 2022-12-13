Investors discussing with TKMS possible stake in company - Handelsblatt

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, and CEO of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Oliver Burkhard attend the christening of two submarines ordered by Singapore at ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyard in Kiel, Germany, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity investors have approached submarine builder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to discuss the possibility of taking a stake in the company, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage with no concrete negotiations taking place, according to the report.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks