Investors discussing with TKMS possible stake in company - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity investors have approached submarine builder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to discuss the possibility of taking a stake in the company, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage with no concrete negotiations taking place, according to the report.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











