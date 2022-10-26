Investors increase their bets on a 100 basis-point BoE rate hike















LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Investors increased their bets on the Bank of England raising its benchmark rate by a full percentage point on Nov. 3 after the government of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delayed an announcement of its tax and spending plans until mid-November.

Interest rate futures put the chance of a 100 basis-point rate hike by the BoE at about 37%, higher than before the announcement of the delay.

Earlier this month investors sharply scaled back their nearly 100% bets on such a big borrowing costs increase after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt ripped up the economic plans of former prime minister Liz Truss last week, before she resigned.

