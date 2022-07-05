Ireland's Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook

July 5 (Reuters) - Cairn Homes Plc (CRN.I) on Tuesday forecast total build cost inflation for 2022 to be higher at about 6%-7%, pressured by rising materials and labour prices, although the Ireland-based housebuilder reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Homebuilders across Europe have been facing challenges of higher costs, particularly in key materials such as steel and timber, since the start of the Ukraine crisis earlier this year.

Cairn, which had reported a cost inflation of 6% for 2021, said build increases are being fully offset by improving product mix and stronger pricing, as the housebuilder maintained its annual gross margin outlook of 21.5%.

The company also said it saw strongest-ever sales period for the six months ending June 30, selling over 750 new homes for more than 295 million euros ($307.74 million), and that it intends to announce a 20 million euros dividend during its interim results announcement in September.

($1 = 0.9586 euros)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.