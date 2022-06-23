Ireland's AIB fined record 97 mln euros for mortgage overcharging
DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ireland's AIB (AIBG.I) and its EBS subsidiary have been fined a record 96.7 million euros ($101.6 million) by the country's central bank for overcharging customers denied mortgages that track base rates.
AIB, which had set aside 70 million euros by the end of last year to cover a potential fine, said it would include an additional charge in its 2022 financial accounts. It apologised "unreservedly" for the impact its breaches had on customers' lives.
($1 = 0.9518 euros)
