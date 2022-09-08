Irish annual inflation slows to 8.7% ahead of further energy price hikes
DUBLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Annual Irish inflation slowed for the first time in seven months in August, with prices up 8.7% year-on-year compared to a 38-year high of 9.1% in the previous two months, government data showed on Thursday.
Prices were 0.2% higher month-on-month, which was also the slowest level of growth since January. The highest monthly rises were in health (+1.3%) and clothing and footwear (+1.1%), while gas and other fuel inflation eased to 1.0%.
Energy companies have announced that they will impliment gas and electricity price increases of between 27% and 47% in the coming weeks, suggesting inflation may not yet have peaked.
The annual rate not fallen below 5% in almost a year, the Central Statistics Office said.
