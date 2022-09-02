Irish fin min says outlook for coming quarters weakened considerably

Irish Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe rings a bell at the start of the Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's finance minister said momentum in the economy has eased and that the outlook for the coming months had weakened considerably after data on Friday showed that the domestic economy rebounded strongly from April to July.

"This is the first quarter consumers were uninhibited by (COVID-19) restrictions and it is encouraging to see the rebound in activity. I am also heartened that private sector investment in the domestic economy remains strong, despite mounting geopolitical uncertainty," Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

"Despite the strong rebound in activity evident in today's figures, I am conscious that a number of indicators suggest that momentum has eased in the third quarter while the outlook over the coming quarters has weakened considerably."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson

