Irish multinational jobs growth jumps to fresh record amid tech cuts















DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Foreign-owned multinational companies in Ireland added a record 24,000 net jobs in 2022, significantly up on the previous high of almost 17,000 recorded last year, the state investment agency said on Monday.

The net gain included 8,407 job losses, down on last year's 12,231. A number of tech firms including Facebook parent Meta (META.O), Twitter and Stripe have laid off Irish staff as part of global cutbacks.

IDA Ireland Interim CEO Mary Buckley said that the severe headwinds facing the global economy mean companies are likely to adopt a cautious approach next year with slower jobs growth expected and less clarity in particular for the second half.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











