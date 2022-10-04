Irish revenues up 26% year-to-date on yet another corporate tax surge















DUBLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ireland collected 26% more tax in the first nine months of the year than the same period in 2021 following another huge surge in corporate receipts and large increases in VAT and income tax, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Corporate tax receipts, mainly paid by Ireland's large hub of multinational companies, were up 72% year-on-year at the end of September after the treasury took in twice as much in corporate tax last month than it did in September 2021.

Another strong month for income tax and VAT put receipts in the largest two tax categories up 16% and 23% year-to-date respectively.

The finance ministry said in an updated forecast last week that it expects the total tax take to rise by 19% this year.

The September numbers resulted in a budget surplus of 6.8 billion euros on a 12-month rolling basis, up from 5.6 billion euro at the end of August.

The finance ministry expects to run a budget surplus of 0.4% of gross national income this year, taking into account a number of large one-off payments due to be made in the coming weeks to ease energy costs for firms and consumers. read more

