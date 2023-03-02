Irish tax revenues up 13% year-on-year at end-February















DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Ireland collected 13% more tax in the first two months of the year than the same period in 2022, data from the finance department showed on Thursday, as income tax receipts increased again last month.

Ireland has taken in record levels of tax over the last two years with a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic boosting income levies and VAT, while the country's hub of large foreign multinationals have paid significantly more corporate tax.

The level of corporate tax collected early in the year is relatively small but the 646 million euros taken in the first two months was still up on 301 million euros a year ago and reflected increased profitability, the finance ministry said.

