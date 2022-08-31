Irish unemployment rate inches back up to 4.3% in August

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ireland's unemployment rate rose slightly in August, to 4.3% from the 21-year low of 4.2% a month earlier, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate has bounced up and down on a monthly basis this year but the falls have been greater in a tightening labour market and reduced the rate from 5.5% a year ago towards the record low of 3.9% reached in October 2000.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

