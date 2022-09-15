Israel annual inflation dips to 4.6% in August after topping 5% in July

Israelis shop at a food market ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover as the country begins to emerge from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closures due to its rapid vaccine roll-out, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) of inflation dipped to a 4.6% rate in August, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, easing from a 14-year high of 5.2% in July and after aggressive Bank of Israel rate hikes in recent months.

A Reuters poll of analysts had projected an inflation rate of 4.8% last month. CPI fell 0.3% in August from July, led by declines in transport, telecommunications, clothing and footwear, the bureau said.

In a bid to cool inflation, Israel's central bank has raised its benchmark rate (ILINR=ECI) to 2% from 0.1% in April, the last move a strong 75 basis-point hike on Aug. 22. Policymakers are expected to raise the key rate again by at least another 50 basis points at its next decision on Oct. 3.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson

