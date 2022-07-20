Israel exports to grow 15% in 2022 to record $165 billion -ministry

A vendor wears a face mask as he stands at his shop in Jerusalem's main market, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eased around the country April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, July 20 (Reuters) - Israeli exports are on track to hit a record $165 billion in 2022, up 15% from 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai attributed the rise from $143 billion last year - which was up 25% from 2020 - to opening more economic annexes globally that help exporters, as well as easing regulations for businesses and bringing foreign retailers to Israel.

Exports have risen sharply from $96 billion in 2016.

The ministry noted that much of the rise this year will come from services, such as in transportation, tourism and R&D from sales of start-up companies. Goods exports, it added, look to rise due to growth in medical and optical equipment, chemicals and diamonds.

Europe remains Israel's largest trading partner with $37 billion of bilateral trade over the first half 2022, excluding diamonds, followed by Asia with $21 billion, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed. The United States stayed as Israel's largest partner by country at more than $10 billion over the first half of the year, followed by China at nearly $9 billion.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum

