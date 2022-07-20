Italian bond yields rise as investors await Draghi's fate

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields reversed an earlier fall and rose on Wednesday, as traders worried Mario Draghi's time as prime minister was over after his call for unity from his coalition partners appeared to have been in vain.

Italy was plunged into political crisis last week when Draghi tendered his resignation after senators from the populist 5-Star Movement refused to support the government in a confidence vote. The move pushed bond yields higher and weighed on the euro.

Draghi, whose resignation was rejected by Italy's president, demanded unity from his coalition partners as his price for staying in office. But his call appeared to widen cracks in the government. read more

After falling earlier during Draghi's speech in the upper house of parliament, Italian yields then rose. The 10-year yield climbed 4 basis points (bps) to 3.467% while the two-yield yield rose 7 basis points to 1.427%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-yar yields, a key measure of investor nervousoness about Italy, was trading at about 218 bps on Wednesday. ,

The result of a vote on the prime minister's speech is due around 1730 GMT.

"In the event that Mr Draghi confirms his resignation today, there is a chance that President Mattarella will open a round of consultations with all political parties to verify whether there is a majority in parliament to support a new government with a different prime minister, with the main aim of passing the 2023 budget law before calling elections," UniCredit analysts said in a research note.

"This will not be an easy outcome to achieve, further increasing political uncertainty."

Investors are also preparing for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to hike rates and to outline a tool to contain market stress for debt-laden euro zone members like Italy.

Elsewhere, risk appetite was also buoyed on news that Russian gas supplies to Europe will resume on Thursday after a maintenance shutdown.

"The general mood in the market has improved due to the Nord Stream resumption news as the tail risks of an extended shutdown has faded," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho Bank in London.

Yields on benchmark 10-year German government debt fell to 1.248%, below a one-week high of 1.31% hit on Tuesday.

Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are expected to restart on time on Thursday after completion of scheduled maintenance, two sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters. read more

If Russian gas supplies, currently the single biggest determinant for Europe's economic outlook, were to seize up, economic activity could tumble by more than 6% in some countries the International Monetary Fund warned.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Additional reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman

