Italian fashion group Zegna raises guidance for 2022

A detail of the interior of an Ermenegildo Zegna store is seen in Rome, Italy, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna raised its full-year guidance on Friday after reporting a 21% increase in half-year revenue.

The company, which is listed in New York, said it now expects revenue growth in the mid-teens in percentage terms versus previous guidance for low-teens percentage growth.

It also forecast a "solid improvement" in adjusted earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) having previously spoken only of an improvement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"While our current performance is strong, including a healthy rebound in the Greater China Region, the global geopolitical and economic outlook remains uncertain," Chairman and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna said in a statement.

"I am confident that we will remain on track, as we execute our strategy to achieve our new 2022 guidance," he added.

The family-controlled group, which controls Italy's luxury menswear brand Zegna and U.S. label Thom Browne, said revenue rose 21% to 729 million euros ($729 million) in the first six months of 2022 while adjusted EBIT rose 24% to 82.7 million euros.

($1 = 0.9994 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.