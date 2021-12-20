Italian luxury group Zegna to debut on Wall Street in $3 bln deal

Plywood covers the windows of an Ermenegildo Zegna store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. Picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Zegna is set to go public in New York on Monday after completing a merger with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion.

The initial market capitalisation of the combined group will be $2.4 billion, Zegna said in a statement.

The Zegna family will have a 66% stake in the group resulting from the merger with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a SPAC sponsored by private equity firm Investindustrial and chaired by former UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The deal, announced in July, is the latest example of an Italian family-owned fashion business attracting outside investors to fund expansion, boost marketing spending and compete with bigger players, after the industry was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. read more

In media interviews ahead of the market debut, Zegna's Chief Executive Gildo Zegna, the third generation of the family to run the company since its founding in 1910, said that organic growth was the priority, though he did not rule out small acquisitions of the group's suppliers. read more

Zegna, founded as a textile company and now a leader in luxury menswear, said the listing delivered gross proceeds of $761 million, mostly from Investindustrial and other participants in the deal.

As part of the overall transaction, the luxury group raised $169 million out of $402.5 million initially amassed by the SPAC as 58% of its investors took their money back - mass redemptions have been a common feature for this kind of deal in recent weeks.

A backstop deal with outside investors helped fill most of the gap, with the final enterprise value of $3.1 billion just short of the $3.2 billion initially mooted.

Over the past few weeks several companies, including Grab Holdings and BuzzFeed, that merged with SPAC entities to go public have seen their shares tumble, as investors pull the rug out from under the stocks hyped in Wall Street's frenzied blank-check deals this year. read more

The average redemption rate has more than doubled to 58% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, data from Dealogic showed, as many companies fall short of investors' lofty expectations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.