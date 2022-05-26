Italy aims to unblock grain exports at Black Sea ports

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy aims to free grain exports blocked in Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Thursday following a phone call he held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The first initiative one could begin to explore is to see whether a cooperation between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Black Sea ports could be built," Draghi said.

Draghi said he would soon talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on this issue.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, Giulia Segreti and Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Keith Weir

