Italy aims to unblock grain exports at Black Sea ports
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy aims to free grain exports blocked in Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Thursday following a phone call he held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The first initiative one could begin to explore is to see whether a cooperation between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Black Sea ports could be built," Draghi said.
Draghi said he would soon talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on this issue.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.