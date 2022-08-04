Italy approves anti-inflation package worth 17 billion euros-PM

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's government on Thursday approved an economic aid package worth 17 billion euros ($17.4 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The new measures, which come on top of some 35 billion euros budgeted since January to soften the impact of sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs, will not increase the country's deficit because of higher than forecast revenues, Draghi told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9763 euros)

