Italy budget watchdog sees GDP shrinking by 0.2% in third quarter















ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Italian economy is set to shrink by 0.2% in the third quarter of the year, the Italian parliament's budget watchdog said on Wednesday, adding it expected growth of 0.3% for 2023.

In a monthly update, the watchdog cited the impact of rising energy prices linked to the war in Ukraine and said broader inflation was also hitting consumer spending.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini











