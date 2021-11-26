Italy business sentiment stable in November, consumer morale weakens

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses was broadly stable in November but consumer sentiment declined for a second month running as an increase in COVID-19 infections raised doubts about the strength of economic recovery.

The manufacturing sector remained buoyant, however, with national statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index climbing to 116.0 from an upwardly revised 115.1 in October, beating a median forecast of 114.0 in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

This was offset, however, by falling sentiment in the services and construction sectors. ISTAT's composite business morale index registered 115.1 compared with October's reading of 115.0.

Consumer confidence fell this month to 117.5 from 118.4 in October, but still beat a median forecast of 117.0 in Reuters' poll.

Mario Draghi's government announced measures this week to tighten coronavirus restrictions on the unvaccinated as infections and hospitalisations increased.

The euro zone's third largest economy contracted by 8.9% last year, its steepest post-war decline in gross domestic product.

Rome officially forecasts a rebound of 6.0% this year, but recent data has been positive and the government has said growth will probably be somewhat stronger.

ISTAT gave the following data on the November manufacturing confidence survey:

NOV OCT SEPT AUG

Overall index 116.0 115.1r 113.3r 113.4r

Orders level 10.1 9.2 6.5 6.7

Inventories -1.1 -2.3 -1.0r -0.8r

Output outlook 19.8 16.8r 15.6r 16.0r

r=revised

