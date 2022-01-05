Italy Dec EU-harmonised CPI accelerates to 4.2% y/y, in line with forecasts

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 0.5% month-on-month in December, with annual inflation accelerating to 4.2% from 3.9% in November, data showed on Wednesday.

The HICP annual rate of 4.2% was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 12 analysts.

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC), was up 0.4% on the month and up 3.9% annually in December, following a 3.7% annual rate in November.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.5% year-on-year on the HICP index in December, up from 1.3% in November.

Over the whole of 2021, the average inflation rate on the HICP came in at a preliminary 1.9%, compared with -0.1% in 2020.

The NIC index also saw an average rise of 1.9%, compared with -0.2% the year before.

ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown:

The HICP index

Dec Nov Oct

Monthly change 0.5 0.7 0.9

Yr/yr inflation 4.2 3.9 3.2

Index (base 2015=100) 107.8 107.3 106.6

The NIC index:

Monthly change 0.4 0.6 0.7

Yr-on-yr inflation 3.9 3.7 3.0

Index (base 2015=100) 106.6 106.2 105.6

ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in December:

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food 0.7 2.9

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco -0.5 0.1

Clothing 0.0 1.2

Housing, electricity, fuel 0.3 14.4

Domestic goods 0.5 1.7

Health spending 0.0 1.0

Transport 0.7 9.6

Communications 0.4 -2.1

Recreation 2.1 0.0

Education 0.1 -0.4

Hotels, restaurants 0.3 3.6

Other goods, services 0.1 0.7

