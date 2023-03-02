Italy Jan jobless rate edges up to 7.9%, with 35,000 jobs created















ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy's unemployment rate rose slightly to 7.9% in January from an unrevised 7.8% the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Thursday.

A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast a jobless rate of 7.8%.

In January the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, increased to 22.9% from an upwardly revised 22.2% the month before.

Italy's overall employment rate in January marginally rose to 60.8%. The number of people in work rose by 35,000 from the month before.

ISTAT gave the following data:

JAN DEC NOV

JOBLESS RATE 7.9 7.8 7.8

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 22.9 22.2r 23.3r

EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64) 60.8 60.7r 60.6r

r=revised

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli











