Italy Nov jobless rate falls to 9.2% as 64,000 jobs created during month

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italy's unemployment rate fell to 9.2% in November from 9.4% in October, data showed on Monday, as some 64,000,jobs were created in the month.

A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast a November jobless rate of 9.3%.

In the three months to November, employment was up by 70,000, or 0.3%, compared with the June-to-August period, national statistics bureau ISTAT said, as the economy continued to recover following the 2020 coronavirus-induced recession.

Compared with November 2020 the number of people in work was up by 494,000, or 2.2%, ISTAT said.

However, employment was still down by 115,000 compared with its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 began to batter Italy.

In November, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, edged down to 28.0% from 28.2% the month before.

Italy's overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, rose in November to 58.9% from 58.7%, reaching its highest level since January 2020.

ISTAT gave the following data:

NOV OCT SEPT AUG

JOBLESS RATE 9.2 9.4 9.2 9.3

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 28.0 28.2 29.6 27.4r EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64) 58.9 58.7r 58.6r 58.3

r=revised

