Italy, November EU-harmonised CPI revised to +12.6% y/y
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.7% month-on-month in November and were also up 12.6% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday, revising up preliminary data.
The preliminary estimate had pointed to a 0.6% month-on-month increase and a 12.5% rise year-on-year.
November’s 12.6% annual rate was unchanged from October.
The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 0.5% on the month and increased 11.8% annually, also flat from the 11.8% annual rise in October.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 6.1% year-on-year on the HICP index in November, up from 5.7% in the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
Nov Oct Sep
Monthly change +0.7r +3.8 +1.6
Yr/yr inflation +12.6r +12.6 +9.4
Index (base 2015=100) 120.8r 120.0 115.6
The NIC index:
Monthly change +0.5 +3.4 +0.3
Yr-on-yr inflation +11.8 +11.8 +8.9
Index (base 2015=100) 118.7 118.1 114.2
