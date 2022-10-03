Italy to release September final car sales data on Oct. 6















MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Transport ministry will release final data on Italian car sales for September on Oct. 6 instead of Monday due to a technical problem, a ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry, which usually releases car sales data on the first working day of the following month, will issue later on Monday only partial data, the spokesperson added.

"The postponement was needed to allow the registration of data not entered on Sept. 30 due to technical problems," Anfia, Federauto and Unrae industry associations said in a joint statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing Gianluca Semeraro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.