Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
European Markets

Italy's A2A buys majority stake in rival Volta Green Energy

1 minute read

A2A Energy company technician works on junction box downtown Milan, Italy, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILANO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility A2A said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in north-eastern peer Volta Green Energy, adding the deal would more than double its 300 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind assets.

A2A said the binding accord for Trento-based Volta Green Energy brought in a pipeline of wind and photovoltaic projects with an expected installed capacity of around 800 MW, some of which were already under way or had been approved by local authorities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters