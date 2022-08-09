Italy's antitrust fines UnipolSai, Generali over unfair commercial practices

The Generali logo is seen at the insurer's building in Milan, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority AGCM fined insurance groups UnipolSai (US.MI) and Generali (GASI.MI) 5 million euros ($5.10 million) each for allegedly carrying out unfair commercial practices, the authority said on Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, the two companies behaved in a way that considerably restricted the consumer's freedom of choice with regards to compensation for motor insurance claims.

($1 = 0.9799 euros)

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing Federico Maccioni

