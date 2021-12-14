Italy's BPER Banca makes non binding bid for smaller rival Carige

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it made a non binding offer to Italy's depositor protection fund FITD to buy 88.3% in rival Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) for one euro.

FITD, funded by contributions from Italian banks, owns a 80% stake in Banca Carige after it bailed it out in 2019 and it has been looking for potential suitors. Cassa Centrale Banca holds 8.3%.

If the deal with FITD goes through, BPER said it would begin a mandatory takeover offer on the remaining capital of Carige for 0.80 euros per share, including a 29% premium over the closing price of Carige's stock on Dec. 13.

Under the deal, BPER asked FITD to make a capital contribution of 1 billion euros to Carige. The money is meant to cover the costs of the integration into BPER, actions to reduce the risk on Carige's loan portfolio and to maintain the capital base of the regional bank in line with market requirements, the BPER said.

The funds will also be serve to cover for charges potentially arising from the early termination of certain commercial and operational agreements.

BPER said in a statement that the transaction would help expand its scope and customer base.

BPER added that the deal would have no impact on BPER's current capital position and it would increase its profitability in terms of earnings per share from as early as 2023.

The offer will expire if FITD does not grant BPER an exclusivity period by Dec. 20 or if the two do not sign a binding memorandum of understanding by Dec. 31. BPER will conduct due diligence for five weeks from the exclusivity date.

Earlier this year the Italian government decided to extend its tax incentives for mergers between banks by six months to mid-2022 but introduced a new 500 million euro ceiling for the benefit. This rule has made Carige an attractive merger target.

FITD is in talks with a foreign investment fund and two Italian banking groups for the potential acquisition of Carige, a source said. read more

