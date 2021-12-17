Italy's DiaSorin forecasts 60% plunge in 2022 COVID-19 revenues

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin (DIAS.MI) forecast weaker 2022 sales as COVID-19 revenues plunged nearly 60%, with the rapid rollout of vaccines likely to bring the pandemic under control and crimp demand for the company's tests.

The health crisis had fuelled rapid growth at DiaSorin's molecular division, which in 2020 accounted for 29% of sales, but the company said on Thursday 2022 revenue is expected to fall 2% from the previous year, with COVID-19 revenue decreasing to about 150 million euros ($169.85 million) from about 370 million euros in 2021.

The company's adjusted core earnings margin, a measure of its operating profit as a percentage of revenue, was estimated at about 35% for 2022, compared with an about 43% margin forecast for 2021, as COVID-19-related volumes decline.

Italy's pandemic situation was on the mend, but with the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly worldwide, the country has extended a COVID-19 state of emergency, tightened curbs on the unvaccinated and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure. read more

Roughly 45.9 million people in Italy have been fully vaccinated as of Dec. 13, or about 85% of the population aged above 12, according to data from Statista.

Aiming to boost its molecular business and offset a potential drop in demand for COVID-19 tests, DiaSorin had agreed to buy U.S. rival Luminex Corp for $1.8 billion earlier this year, and on Thursday forecast cost and revenue synergies from the integration of about $90 million in 2025.

Without the COVID contribution, DiaSorin forecast revenue growth of about 24% for 2022 and year-over-year growth of 10% for 2022 to 2025.

The company also said it would launch three new platforms for molecular diagnostics.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

