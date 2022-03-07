Italy's PM Draghi says Ukraine war to affect 2022 growth

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Geo-political tensions linked to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will affect Italy's growth in 2022, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Monday.

"These events will clearly influence economic growth this year," Draghi said following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

Italy's parliamentary budget watchdog (UPB) said last month it expected the country's economy to grow by 3.9% in 2022, well below the 4.7% officially targeted by the government in September.

In recent comments, Economy Minister Daniele Franco insisted growth would still be above 4% this year.

Draghi has reiterated that Italy needs stronger growth if it wants to reduce its public debt mountain.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.