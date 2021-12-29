Italy's Pop Sondrio adopts long-delayed governance reform

The logo of Banca Popolare di Sondrio bank is pictured outside a company's branch, in Monza, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPSI.MI) on Wednesday approved long-delayed governance changes that could open the Italian mutual bank up to a merger.

Nestled in the mountains north-east of Milan, Popolare di Sondrio is the last of 10 large mutual banks targeted by a 2015 government reform to yield to changes aimed at improving governance and making these lenders more attractive to potential investors.

Under Italian rules, the mutual status gives shareholders one vote each regardless of the size of their stake, making stakebuilidng in these companies of little appeal for investors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Complying at last with the government's demands, shareholders in Popolare di Sondrio approved shedding the bank's mutual status to turn it into a regular joint-stock company.

The 2015 reform of the centre-left government of then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi obligated Italy's so-called "popolari" lenders with more than 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in assets to become ordinary joint-stock companies within 18 months.

The mandatory changes, however, were put on hold pending the outcome of court cases brought by some mutual bank shareholders as well as consumer organisations who challenged the reform - ultimately turning to the European Court of Justice.

Once the appeals were thrown out, Popolare di Sondrio was given until Dec. 31 to adopt the governance changes and failure to do so would have exposed it to regulatory measures including the possible revocation of its banking licence.

Widely regarded by analysts as a well-managed bank and a sought-after merger partner, Popolare di Sondrio keenly guarded its independence and local roots.

It may find it harder to do so once the reform strips it of the "one-head-one-vote" rule, bankers say.

Popolare di Sondrio is seen as a possible merger partner for bigger rival BPER Banca (EMII.MI), whose top shareholder UnipolSAI (US.MI) is also an investor in Pop Sondrio with a 9.5% stake. read more The reform adopted allows UniolSAI to wield an influence corresponding to the actual size of its stake.

Italy's No.2 insurer UnipolSAI also has a partnership with Pop Sondrio, which distributes its products.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.