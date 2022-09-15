Italy's Prysmian taking actions to counter energy cut-off threat - spokesman

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prysmian (PRY.MI) has taken a number of actions aimed at improving its energy efficiency amid fears of a cut-off of gas supplies from Russia, a spokesman for the world's largest cablemaker told Reuters on Thursday.

Measures taken globally include a switch to LED lighting and an increased use of renewable sources through the installation at the group's factories of photovoltaic parks and, in specific pilot-cases, of mini-wind power plants, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni

