Jacobi Asset Management to launch Europe's first bitcoin ETF on Euronext

A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Investment company Jacobi Asset Management said on Thursday that it would launch Europe's first bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) on the Euronext exchange, in a further sign of the cryptocurrency's appeal despite its volatile price swings.

The company said its Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will begin trading in July on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange under the ticker symbol of 'BCOIN'.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin dropped to as low as $17,592.78, falling below the key $20,000 level for the first time since December 2020. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, is down about 70% from its high of around $69,000 in November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.