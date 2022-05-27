Japan PM Kishida says debate on capital gains tax still on

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks at a news conference following the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2022. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that his government continued to debate capital gains tax as "one of the issues".

The debate on whether to adopt the taxation has been effectively shelved as investors raised concerns about its potential impact on cooling Japan's stock market when Kishida floated the idea last year.

