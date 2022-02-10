Japanese shares edge higher on Wall Street gains; traders focus on U.S. data

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on Thursday, with technology stocks leading gains tracking overnight strength on the Wall Street, though caution ahead of the U.S. economic data weighed on the sentiment.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) edged up 0.07% to 27,598.11 by the midday break, after rising as much as 1%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) gained 0.05% to 1,953.19.

Japanese markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Wall Street jumped overnight, closing sharply higher as megacap growth stocks powered up, thanks to a pause in rising interest rates, and upbeat earnings reports also encouraged investors to buy.

"The early gains on the Nikkei were cut because investors started selling shares as soon as the market showed a sign of a recovery," said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"With the long weekend ahead of us and the U.S. consumer data due out soon, there were not much reason for investors to buy."

Chip-related shares led gains on Nikkei's gains, with Tokyo Electron (8035.T) and Advantest rising 0.96% and 2.03%, respectively.

Honda Motor (7267.T) jumped 5.47% after the automaker raised its full-year operating forecast aided by cost cutting and a weak yen despite a persistent global chip shortage. read more

Rival Toyota Motor (7203.T) lost 3.52%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) lost 3.01% and weighed on the Nikkei the most, followed by health equipment maker Terumo , which fell 3.89%.

Delivery services firm Yamato Holdings (9064.T) tanked 13.16% and was the worst performer on Nikkei.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.