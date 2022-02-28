Japanese shares edge up on hopes for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to end higher on Monday as investors hoped for a positive outcome from the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine, easing concerns about the economic impact of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 0.19% higher at 26,526.82, after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix (.TOPX) also recouped early losses to end 0.57% higher at 1,886.93.

The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine. read more

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russian news agency Tass on Sunday cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday morning. read more

"There were no market moving catalysts except the news on Ukraine and the market fluctuated depending on that. Both indexes were lifted by hopes for the negotiations that could lead to a ceasefire," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Also the stocks, particularly smaller ones, became cheap so it is natural that investors scoop up those."

The Nikkei has lost almost 8% and the Topix has fallen 5% since the beginning of the year.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) lifted the Nikkei the most, rising 0.1%. Technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) erased its loses to gain 1.1%. Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) was up 1.39%.

Oil explorer Inpex (1605.T) rose 2.6% as oil prices jumped.

Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco (2914.T), which was among the firms that shut factories in Ukraine last week, lost 3.61%. read more

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

