Japanese shares end lower on rate hike worries, Omicron

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday to erase most gains made in the previous session, as investors turned cautious about rate increase after the U.S. and British central banks took hawkish steps, while fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant hit travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 1.79% to close at 28,545.68, after rising more than 2% on Thursday. The index edged up 0.38% for the week.

The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 1.42% to 1,984.47 but posted a 0.46% gain.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Today's decline is a natural reaction to the Fed's monetary tightening. The market jumped yesterday because those who had shorted Japanese shares bought back stocks," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

"Towards the end of the year, investors will remain largely cautious about the monetary tightening."

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would accelerate a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus to end the program in March, setting up three quarter-point rate increases next year.

The Bank of England overnight also surprised markets by becoming the first major global central bank to raise interest rates. read more

In Japan, technology shares tracked sharp overnight losses in U.S. peers on Nasdaq, with chip-related Tokyo Electron (8035.T) leading Nikkei declines, losing 3.18%.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) fell 2.59% and technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) 2.87%.

Travel-related shares were hit after a report on the first case of a domestically-acquired Omicron infection. read more

Airlines (.IAIRL.T) and railways (.IRAIL.T) lost 1.26% and 1.49%, respectively. Oriental Land (4661.T), the operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, lost 4.4%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.