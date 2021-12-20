Japanese shares fall on worries over Omicron spread, cenbanks' hawkish moves

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street's weak finish over the weekend, as worries about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant dented investor sentiment, which was already weakened by global central banks' hawkish steps.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 1.3% to 28,162.59 by 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) was down 1.46% to 1,955.50.

"The impact of the Omicron variant seems to be bigger than we had originally expected, with some countries tightening restrictions," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Already the mood was negative after a series of hawkish move by the central banks last week."

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries. read more

Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech, as investors worried about Omicron and digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

Last week, the Fed said it would accelerate a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus to end the program in March, while the Bank of England overnight also surprised markets by becoming the first major global central bank to raise interest rates.

In Japan, all the 33 sector subindexes on the exchange fell, with tyre makers (.IRUBR.T) leading the declines with a 3.89% drop. Bridgestone (4784.T) lost 3.99% after a local report that said the company is reducing its workforce.

Brokerages (.ISECU.T) also declined, with Nomura Holdings (8604.T) losing 2.97%, SBI Holdings (8473.T) falling 6.02% and Daiwa Securities (8601.T) slipping 2.65%.

Olympus (7733.T) gave up early gains to fall 1.15% after the medical equipment maker announced a share buyback.

