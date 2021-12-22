Japanese shares lack direction as Toyota, retailers negate tech gains

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares struggled for direction on Wednesday, as a rally in chip and other tech-related stocks following a strong Wall Street session overnight offset weakness in Toyota and its group companies, and retailers including Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended the morning session up 0.11%, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) was unchanged.

"With few drivers to trade off, there's no real sense of direction to the market," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Sharp (6753.T) and Sony (6758.T) were among the Nikkei's top percentage gainers, climbing 3.59% and 2.55% respectively.

Tokyo Electron (8035.T) was the biggest mover by index points, adding 0.69%, while fellow chipmaker Advantest advanced 1.12%. Startup investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) rose 0.87%.

Overnight, the U.S. Nasdaq 100 (.NDX) rallied 2.29%, and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) jumped 3.35%.

The Nikkei's biggest mover was Shinsei Bank (8303.T) with a 7.17% gain after SBI Holdings, which recently completed a tender offer for Shinsei, said it's worth pursuing the option of taking it private. read more

At the other end, Toyota Motor (7203.T) was among the biggest decliners with a 1.62% drop as it fell further after last week's strong gains on beefed-up electric vehicle plans. Group supplier Denso (6902.T) slipped 1.70%.

Fast Retailing (9983.T) lost 0.47% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei by index points.

Pharmacies led the drop among other retailers, with Tsuruha Holdings (3391.T) off 4.58% and Kusuri no Aoki (3549.T) down 3.11%.

