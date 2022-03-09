Japanese shares rise after three-day slide; SoftBank shines

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after a three-day slide, with heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing leading the gains.

By 0135 GMT, the Nikkei share average had climbed 1% to 25,047.00, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) had advanced 1.14% to 1,780.04.

"The U.S. market declined last night but it didn't fall below last month's intraday low. That lifted investor sentiment today and they expected Wall Street would rebound later in the day," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Investors bought back stocks which they thought have fallen to reasonable levels, although we do not know whether the market has hit the bottom yet."

Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower in rocky trading overnight, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

In Tokyo, technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) jumped 7.4%, erasing most of its more than 8% loss so far this week, and Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) rose 1.3%.

Airlines (.IAIRL.T) led the gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes with a 4.32% jump, followed by automakers (.ITEQP.T), rising 2.63%. Toyota Motor (7203.T) gained 3.34%, Honda Motor (7267.T) rose 2.33% and Isuzu Motors (7202.T) surged 8.77%.

Suruga Bank jumped 4.91% after a report said electronics retailer Nojima (7419.T) would sell its entire stake in the regional bank.

Soy sauce maker Kikkoman (2801.T) was the worst performer on the Nikkei with a 5.48% drop, followed by Tokyo Electric Power Company (9501.T), losing 5.04%, and Chubu Electric Power (9502.T), which fell 2.46%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.