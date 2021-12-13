Japanese shares track Wall Street gains ahead of central bank meetings

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the gains as investors appeared confident of an economic recovery amid a busy week of central bank meetings.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.71% to close at 28,640.49, its first gain in three sessions. The broader Topix (.TOPX) closed 0.13% higher at 1,978.13.

Wall Street's S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday, despite a strong consumer price print strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Investors were seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus. The measured reaction suggested much is already priced in on policy, while some analysts said supply-chain issues behind the price rise were likely easing. read more

Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, and all are heading toward normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.

"Investors got a relief from the positive response of the U.S. stock market to the consumer prices data, which is why the Japanese market advanced today," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron (8035.T) and Advantest (6857.T) gained 1.37% and 2.37%, respectively, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) rose 1.66%.

Orix Corp (8591.T) rose 1.49% after local media reported the financial services group has decided to sell software business Yayoi to U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) for about 240 billion yen ($2.12 billion).

Tokyo-based lender Shinsei Bank (8303.T) gave up early losses to finish 2.51% higher after online financial group SBI Holdings (8473.T) succeeded in raising its stake in the bank to 47.77% from about 20% previously.

Toyota Motor weighed on the Topix the most by losing 2.44% after the automaker expanded production stoppages at some factories in Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in Southeast Asia. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.