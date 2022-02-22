Japan's Nikkei ends lower for fourth day as Ukraine crisis worsens

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index slumped to a fourth day of losses on Tuesday, as sentiment soured further after an escalation in tensions around Ukraine.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 1.71% lower at 26,449.61, but escaping losses that at one point were as steep as 2.5%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) shed 1.55% to 1,881.08, also marking a fourth straight losing session.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituent stocks, 199 fell. Consumer sectors were the worst performers, with basic materials and tech also suffering sizable losses.

The healthcare and energy sectors managed to eke out gains, with the latter buoyed by oil prices and the former lifted by drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo's (4568.T) 9.55% rally after positive results for the Erhertu cancer drug it co-developed with AstraZeneca (AZN.L). read more

Japanese markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday, putting market players in the mind to close out positions, traders said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. read more

"Risks around Ukraine have taken a turn for the worse, but at the same time, most of the potential near-term bad news has probably already been priced in by the market," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.

January's 14-month low just above 26,000 is likely to provide firm support, he said.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron (8035.T) was the biggest drag on Nikkei, tumbling 4.04%. Peers Advantest and Renesas (6723.T) dropped 4.80% and 5.53%, respectively.

Electronics maker Sharp (6753.T) slid 8.30%, becoming the biggest decliner for a second session after it changed its chief executive.

Automakers also sank, with Nissan declining 6.02% and Toyota (7203.T) slipping 2.28%.

Among consumer-oriented stocks, Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing (9983.T) lost 1.63% and was the second largest drag on the Nikkei.

Sauce-maker Kikkoman (2801.T) slumped 4.89%.

