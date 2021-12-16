Japan's Nikkei gains most in nearly 7 weeks after Fed meet

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index jumped on Thursday to mark its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on winding down pandemic-era bond purchases was in line with investor expectations.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 2.13% to close at 29,066.32, its biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 1. The broader Topix (.TOPX) rose about 1.46% to 2,013.08.

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight after the U.S. central bank said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and begin raising interest rates as much as three times next year.

"Investors got a relief after they confirmed that the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise rates and turned their risk appetite on," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"But whether this momentum will last until next week or after is a different question."

Heavyweight technology stocks tracked a 3.7% jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (.SOXX). Chip-related Tokyo Electron (8035.T) and Advantest (6857.T) rose 3.11% and 5.37%, respectively. Robot maker Fanuc (6954.T) gained 2.34%.

Canon (7751.T) jumped 6.52% after the office equipment maker raised its annual dividend forecast.

Shipping stocks (.ISHIP.T), up 4.87%, were the top gainers among the bourse's 33 industry subindexes after Nomura Securities raised target prices for the three biggest shippers.

Nippon Yusen (9101.T) gained 5.6%, Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T) rose 3.87% and Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T) advanced 5.43%.

Shinsei Bank (8303.T) lost 7.15% to snap a sharp gain in the previous session. The stock has been volatile after online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings (8473.T) completed a tender offer last week for the bank to gain a 47.77% stake. read more

