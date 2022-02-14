Japan's Nikkei loses most in 3 weeks on Ukraine, U.S. inflation risks

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell on Monday by its most in nearly three weeks, dragged down by technology stocks, on investor concerns over escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine and broadening inflationary risks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 2.23% to close at 27,079.59, posting its biggest daily percentage drop since Jan. 27 and touching below the 27,000 level for the first time since Jan. 31. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 1.63% to 1,930.65.

"Because the market was closed (in Japan) on Friday, today's market was hit by two separate negative news that happened last week - tensions surrounding Ukraine and Russia, and the sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"If the Ukraine situation gets worse, the market could fall further."

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday for the second straight session, as investors fretted about deepening tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, U.S. inflation and prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices last month surged 7.5% year-over-year, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. read more

In Japan, market heavyweights fell, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) losing 3.09%, technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T) slipping 3.92% while air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) dropped 4.1%.

Tyre maker Bridgestone (5108.T) tumbled 8.92% and was the worst performer in the Nikkei, followed by online medical platform M3 (2413.T), which fell 7.08%.

Oil explorers (.IMING.T) was the top gainer among the exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes with a 6.24% jump. Inpex (1605.T) rose 6.56% and Japan Petroleum Exploration (1662.T) gained 6.92%.

Oil prices hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.

