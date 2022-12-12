Jefferies hires veteran Credit Suisse banker in Italy















MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named Paolo Celesia and Michele Pangrazzi co-heads of its Italian investment banking business, as veteran banker Andrea Donzelli leaves the Swiss group for Jefferies (JEF.N), two people close to the matter said.

Donzelli will become Jefferies' new country head in Italy and vice chairman of investment banking from January or February, the people said, following in the tracks of other senior bankers who have joined from the embattled Swiss group.

Jefferies last year poached Alejandro Przygoda and Armando Rubio-Alvarez from Credit Suisse as it boosted its financial institutions team with dozens of new hires globally.

Donzelli was Credit Suisse chief executive in Italy and co-head of investment banking and equity capital markets. At Jefferies he will work alongside Jefferies' head of investment banking in Italy, Mauro Premazzi.

Celesia, who joined Credit Suisse in 2007 after previous jobs at Rothschild, UniCredit and Mediobanca, moves to the new role of investment banking capital markets (IBCM) co-head from the position of head of equity capital markets for southern Europe, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Pangrazzi was Credit Suisse's co-head of M&A industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).

The memo, signed by Credit Suisse's EMEA IBCM co-heads Cathal Deasy and Giuseppe Monarchi, said Celesia and Pangrazzi would take on with immediate effect their new responsibilities.

