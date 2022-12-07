J.P.Morgan sees 'milder' euro zone economic contraction in fourth quarter















Dec 7 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan on Wednesday forecast a "milder" fourth-quarter contraction in the euro zone after strong resilience of the household sector resulted in a better-than-expected economic growth in the prior quarter.

The brokerage now expects the economy to shrink 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a 1.25% contraction.

Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.