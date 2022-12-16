JSW sees coking plant Przyjazn at full capacity in Q1 2023
GDANSK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland's Przyjazn coking plant is expected to regain full production capacity in the first quarter of 2023, miner JSW's CEO Tomasz Cudny said on Friday during a chat with investors.
The plant has not been fully operational since a blast in September, in which six people were injured.
Cudny added JSW did not foresee a share buyback at the current time.
Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.