JSW sees coking plant Przyjazn at full capacity in Q1 2023















GDANSK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Poland's Przyjazn coking plant is expected to regain full production capacity in the first quarter of 2023, miner JSW's CEO Tomasz Cudny said on Friday during a chat with investors.

The plant has not been fully operational since a blast in September, in which six people were injured.

Cudny added JSW did not foresee a share buyback at the current time.

Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Mark Potter











