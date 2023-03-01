Julius Baer completes share buy-back programme

Logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen in Zurich
The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Julius Baer (BAER.S) said on Wednesday it has completed the 400 million Swiss franc ($425.35 million) share buy-back program it launched in March 2022.

As part of the program, the Swiss bank repurchased almost 8 million shares at an average price per share of CHF 51.29. The cancellation of the bought back shares will be proposed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9404 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Kim Coghill

