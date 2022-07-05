June slowdowns show end is near for German services sector rebound -PMI

Staff at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector grew at its slowest pace in five months in June, accompanied by a slight dip in manufacturing output, as inflation and economic uncertainty weigh on a fading post-lockdown rebound, a survey showed on Tuesday.

S&P Global's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)fell to a final reading of 52.4 in June from 55.0 in May, unchanged from a flash estimate and in line with analysts' expectations.

Those values are all still above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

June marked the first time this year that new work inflows took a tumble, albeit a small one, while job creation also slowed to a crawl this month, the first time since March 2021.

Average prices in the services sector remained high, with June's figure coming in as the third-highest since the series began in 1997, beaten only by April and May, said the survey.

"Services firms' expectations for future activity are now at their lowest for over one-and-a-half years, although they remain positive overall, unlike the case for manufacturing where sentiment has turned increasingly negative," said Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.

The composite PMI index, comprising both the services and manufacturing sectors, fell for a fourth consecutive month in June, to 51.3, from 53.7 in May.

The June reading was unchanged from a flash figure of 51.3.

